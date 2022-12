Iran’s TMU is to cooperate with the Indian entity in the field of science, education, research, and technology.

The MoU will be valid based on the provisions enshrined in the document for five years.

The Institute keeps its position in the 701-800 group in the Shanghai ranking of the world's top universities.

Earlier on November 30, the TMU inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Russia's Saint Petersburg State University (SPBU).

