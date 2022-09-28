Iran’s foreign trade tops $50bn in H1: IRICA

According to the Public Relations Department of IRICA, foreign trade volume of the country from March 21 to Sept. 23 hit 68.103 million tons at large.

In this period, 51,783,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $24.251 billion, were exported from the country, registering a 12.5 percent decline in weight and also 13.32 percent increase in value as compared to the same period of last year, the report added.

Regarding the products imported into the country, 16,320,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $26.31 billion, were imported into the country, showing a 14.72 percent slump in weight and 13.15 percent hike in value as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and India were introduced Iran’s export target markets in this period respectively, IRICA added.

