Iran ready to ink contract with India on developing Chabahar

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi made the remarks in his meeting with the visiting India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in Tehran on Sunday evening.

Iranian government is ready to conclude a long-term contract with India aimed at more activaties of North-South Transport Corridor and also development of transit of goods via this strategic port, Ghasemi added.

Iran’s Chabahar Port has high potentials and capacities, he said, adding that Iran can materialize most objectives of significant port with the cooperation of India.

The process of technical and legal studies for the conclusion of a long-term contract will be carried out within the next two months and after the initial agreements between experts of the two sides, the aforementioned contract would be concluded between the transport ministers of Iran and India, Ghasemi emphasized.

Iran’s roads minister called India a great and important country that can play a leading and fundamental role in transit of goods in the region and expressed hope that the mentioned contract would conclude in scheduled date between the two countries with a focus on investment in Chabahar Port.

India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, for his part, pointed to the cultural and historical commonalities between the two countries of Iran and India and stated that Chabahar Port can reduce the cost and time for transport of goods and commodities in the region.

At the direct order of President and Prime Minister of India, “We are seeking to promote economic relations with Iran via this port and it is hoped that the two countries would turn the strategic Chabahar Port into one of the most important ports in the world.”

The Indian side further promised to develop Chabahar to become an important port in the world.

