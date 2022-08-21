Chabahar Port great opportunity for Iran, India, region: Veep

Mohammad Mokhber made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in Tehran on Sunday evening and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes participation of foreign investment in the completion and development of Chabahar Port.

Emphasizing the development of Chabahar Port as a great and exceptional opportunity for the people of the two countries of Iran and India and also the region, he said that the completion of construction operation of this port will extremely increase trade exchanges and North-South Transit Corridor.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the historical background and deep cultural relations between Iranian and Indian governments and added the volume of investments and trade-economic exchanges between the two countries is not proportional to the deep and long-term political relations and Tehran throws its weight behind the implementation of agreements with New Delhi.

He also emphasized developing and promoting cooperation between the two countries within the framework of regional and international organizations.

India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, for his turn, expressed his deep interest in increasing investments in the development of Chabahar port and said that India vehemently support the policy and vision of the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to transform Chabahar port into an important international and regional hub.

The Indian government has a serious and firm determination to participate constructively in completion of the important project, he added.

