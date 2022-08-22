India hands over 6 mobile port cranes to install at Chabahar

To invigorate the potential of Chabahar port, Sarbananda Sonowal handed over six mobile harbour cranes to Indian Ports Global Chabahar Free Trade Zone (IPGCFTZ).

The Indian minister met and held talks with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber on Sunday evening to strengthen bilateral relations.

"We discussed ways and means of further strengthening and consolidating the bilateral relations between Iran and India,” Sonowal said, adding that India continues to strengthen dynamic relations with Iran.

India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also met and held talks with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the recognition of qualification certificates to help seafarers of both countries, in accordance with the provisions of the "International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch keeping for Seafarers".

