Five Russian trains crossing Iran as new transit route blooms

Referring to the arrival of two freight trains from Russia to Iran, Seyed Miad Salehi, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) said about 5 other trains departed from Russia are now crossing Iran.

Salehi said that the first Russian freighter traveled about 3,800 kilometers from Moscow to Sarkhes in the northeast Iran border crossing and after crossing the country it departed for India.

He added that the new freighters that arrived in Iran's territory on Friday are carrying chemical fertilizer.

According to RAI head, the first train comprised of 37 wagons carrying chemical fertilizers entered Iran on Friday morning through Sarakhs and not are heading towards the port city of Bandar Abbass in the south of the country. Sarkhas and Bandar Abbas are 1,600 km far, Salehi pointed out.

He added that the second Russian train has 40 wagons and is also carrying fertilizers and is not passing through the same route.

He added that about five other freighters departed from Sulin Kamaz train station in Russia and are heading towards Iran, which shows the importance of Iran as a transit route.

