India keens on expanding coop. with Iran in all fields

Speaking in his meeting with the visiting Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani on Wednesday, the Indian Foreign Minister emphasized the need for accelerating the operationalizing of the projects in Chabahar Port.

Iran’s chief negotiator, who is in India’s capital of New Delhi within the framework of political consultations between Iranian and Indian foreign ministries, met and held talks with India’s Minister of External Affairs on Wednesday evening.

During the meeting, Bagheri Kani considered the historical bonds between Iran and India as the basis of the growing relations between the two countries in the political, economic and security fields and stated that Iran is also ready to expand cooperation with India at bilateral and regional levels.

While emphasizing the necessity of using the capacities of the two countries in line with maintaining interests of the two nations and confronting common threats, Iran’s deputy foreign minister called the cooperation between Iran and India, especially in the regional and international arenas, as the consolidation of foundation of multilateralism in the international system.

Indian foreign minister, for his part, pointed to the importance of continuous consultations between the two countries and said that his country is ready to expand cooperation with Iran in all fields.

Jaishankar also emphasized the need to accelerate the operationalizing of the Chabahar Port project.

