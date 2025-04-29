Baku trip to open new horizons in Iran, Azerbaijan ties

"Yesterday, in Baku, we reached an understanding and signed documents with my dear brother, Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

"This trip is a prelude to increasing trust and opening new horizons for comprehensive scientific, economic, cultural, and security cooperation, Pezeshkian said.

"I would like to thank Mr. Ilham Aliyev for his hospitality," he added.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, for a state visit that many experts have described as a sign of warming relations between the two neighbors.

Pezeshkian and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, and their accompanying delegations signed seven cooperation documents on Monday, including a major agreement to strengthen transportation cooperation between the two countries.

The report by Fars said that the completion of a transport corridor that passes through Iran and connects Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan would also help boost relations between Tehran and Baku.

It said the Aras railway corridor would replace the so-called Zangezur corridor, which Azerbaijan was once seeking to establish through the Armenian territory, adding that the route will also increase transport options on the International North–South Transport Corridor, which connects several regional countries through Iran and Azerbaijan.

MNA/