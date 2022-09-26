EU threatens to take action against Iran over recent protests

In a statement on behalf of the EU, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has criticized Tehran for what he calls a "disproportionate" use of force against protesters, hinting that the European Union may issue sanctions over the crackdown.

“The European Union will continue to consider all the options at its disposal ahead of the next Foreign Affairs Council, to address the killing of Mahsa Amini and the way Iranian security forces have responded to the ensuing demonstrations,” read the statement.

Iran has witnessed incidents of street violence over the past few days in the wake of the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in hospital after she was detained by police.

Despite clarification on the circumstances surrounding Amini’s death, violent protests led to attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism against public property as well as ambulances and police vehicles.

At least five security personnel have been killed while trying to confront riots in Mashhad, Quchan, Shiraz, Tabriz, and Karaj. Several members of the security forces have also been injured.

In a Sunday phone call, the Iranian president condoled the family members of Mahsa Amini.

“I was informed of this incident when I was on a trip in Uzbekistan [to attend the latest Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit]. I immediately ordered my colleagues [in the administration] to investigate this as a special case,” he told Amini’s family.

Raeisi assured the family of the deceased woman that every effort will be made to protect her rights.

Immediately after Amini’s death on Friday, Raeisi ordered Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to investigate the details of the incident with “urgency and precision” and to submit a report on the results.

A special committee has been established to investigate different aspects of Amini’s death.

Police on Friday released CCTV footage of the moment she fell to the ground, dismissing allegations of any physical violence against the victim. Police also said Amini lost her life due to heart failure.

