Iran committed to implementing agreements with Azerbaijan

President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran and Azerbaijan reached significant agreements during his Monday visit to Baku, emphasizing that Tehran is committed to implementing them.

The president made these remarks in a meeting with Iranian expatriates in Baku, stressing that the shared deep cultural roots of the region's nations as a solid foundation for enhanced collaboration.

He also said that the Islamic Republic is determined to overcome any obstacles that may hinder the execution of agreements. The president expressed confidence that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev would facilitate the development of bilateral relations.

Pezeshkian said that the region is at a golden juncture for transformative change, aiming to create a new civilization in the West Asia region.

He said that there is potential for regional nations to collaborate to improve their positions and address shared challenges. The president said that effective communication is key to fostering growth and creating a world rich in development.

Pezeshkian also highlighted Iran’s expansive market opportunities in trade, science, industry, and tourism, which he deemed critical to the country's further progress.

Addressing Iranian expatriates, the president said that his administration is committed to simplifying regulations and removing barriers faced by compatriots living in Azerbaijan.

MNA/IRN