US after imposing more anti-Iranian sanctions

Saying that the US will support the recent riots in Iran, Sullivan announced that his country, under the pretext of defending human rights, will continue to look for targets to impose sanctions on.

"And we continue to stand with them — not just in word, but in deed," he claimed.

This is while Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned Westerners' meddlesome remarks over the death of Mehsa Amini and advised those countries to avoid opportunism and using human rights as a political means.

In a statement issued on September 21st, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned the meddlesome remarks made by some European states and the United States over the demise of MS. Mahsa Amini and said that those states are in no position to talk about human rights.

"By continuing the failed Maximum Pressure Campaign and economic terrorism, the American government is the biggest violator of the Iranian nation's rights, and it cannot depict itself as an advocate of the Iranian people by making unproven claims and adopting deceptive stances," Kan'ani said.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani also strongly criticized the European Union's deafening silence and over-compliance with the United States' unlawful unilateral sanctions against Iran.

"The basic question is: how can the European States that refuse to provide medicine and bandages needed to mitigate the endless sufferings and pains of butterfly children and cause the death of these innocent children, be concerned about the situation of human rights in Iran?" he added.

"We have also issued sanctions with respect to the transfer of UAVs from Iran to Russia. And we are looking for additional methods to reduce Iran’s capacity to be able to manufacture and then to sell these kinds of systems to Russia. We will continue to work on that," Sullivan asserted elsewhere in his remarks.

In July, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan claimed that Iran was planning to hand over to Russia up to several hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles, including those capable of carrying armaments. He also claimed that Iran was planning to train Russian forces to use these drones with the first stages of training beginning as early as July while he did not provide any proof for his assertions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani has rejected the allegations against Iran by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that Iran refrains from taking any steps that may result in an escalation in Ukraine, adding that the country is not helping either side involved in the conflict because it is certain that it should be ended.

MP/PR