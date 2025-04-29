Trump had initially set a two-month timeline for efforts to reach an agreement. However, according to an Israeli official talking to Israel Hayom, this period is expected to be extended. Minister Ron Dermer said that he is "confident President Trump will not agree to a bad deal."

President Donald Trump is expected to extend the timeline he initially set for negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions, according to sources in occupied holy Quds ahead of the fourth round of talks scheduled for Saturday between the two sides.

Originally, Trump had stipulated that efforts to reach an agreement would last two months. However, a senior political source said this timeframe is likely to be extended.

The Israeli media which has covered the news piece admitted that Israel continues to receive full briefings on the negotiations being conducted by senior US envoy Steve Wictor with Iranian representatives.

MNA