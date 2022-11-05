Top officials thank people for huge turnout to Nov. 4 rallies

The heads of executive, judicial and legislative branches of the Iranian government, President Ebrahim Raeisi, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i and Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf held a regular meeting on Saturday evening and stressed the need to be more cautious against the threats waged by enemies and confronting the conspiracies and divisive acts of infiltrators.

The heads of three power branches of Iranian government seized this opportunity to thank Iranian nation for their massive, magnificent and unprecedented participation in 13th of Aban (Nov. 4) which marks the National Day to Fight against Global Arrogance and reemphasized the need to be vigilant against enemies’ plots waged against Iranian people.

Need to speeding up in investigating the cases of rioters and disruptors who jeopardized peace and security of the country and their punishment were among the other issues emphasized by the heads of three power branches of the government.

Emphasizing the need for evermore coordination and cooperation of all responsible institutions and organizations to turn threats into opportunities like in the past, the heads of three executive, legislative and judiciary branches called for the double efforts and synergy of different sectors in the field of neutralizing sanctions and improving people's livelihood by maintaining and strengthening economic growth in line with advancing the development plans and goals of the country.

