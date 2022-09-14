FM discusses Armenia-Azerbaijan issue with Azeri counterpart

Bayramov provided Amir-Abdollahian with a detailed report of the recent tensions between his country with the Armenian side.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Bayramov emphasized that the armed forces of his country took retaliatory actions in response to the provocative actions of Armenia.

The senior Baku official also emphasized that the recent actions of Yerevan were a threat to the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the security of the military forces and civilians of the country.

Azeri foreign minister also announced that 50 members of the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan lost their lives during the clashes.

He also spoke about the serious damage of Armenia's actions to the peace process in an era when the reconstruction of the liberated areas (in the war over Karabakh) is continuing, and the efforts to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan are ongoing as well.

According to the Azerbaijani foreign ministry statement, the Iranian foreign minister, for his part, said that the tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia raises concern.

Amir-Abdolahian also declared that the region is not ready for a new conflict, according to the reports.

The reports also added that the top Iranian diplomat emphasized the importance of protecting the territorial integrity of the countries of the region for Iran.

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday reported new border clashes that left nearly 100 Azerbaijani and Armenian troops dead.

The clashes mark the latest flare-up between the two countries, who fought a war in 2020 over the Karabakh region.

Each side blamed the other for the fighting.

