Sep 14, 2022, 8:17 PM

FM Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran-Armenia borders must remian ‘unchanged’

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Referring to the recent border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that borders between Iran and Armenia must be preserved without any change.

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the Foreign minister of Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday evening during which he also stated, “We consider Iran-Armenia border as a historical communications route that must be preserved without any change.”

While expressing his great concern about the beginning of a new round of clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help resolve the issue peacefully and through political means.

Iran has always stressed preserving the territorial integrity of countries including Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iran’s top diplomat underlined.

Emphasizing that the region can no longer tolerate a new war, he said that Islamic Republic of Iran calls on both sides of the conflict to exercise self-restraint.

Azeri foreign minister, for his part, assessed the views of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan on the future of the region ‘very close’.

Appreciating Iran's efforts to help resolve the conflict with Armenia, he presented a report on recent clashes.

Bayramov said that his country is seeking to enhance relations with its neighbors, adding that the Republic of Azerbaijan keeps no greedy eye on the territory of any other country.

