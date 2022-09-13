Armenia, Azerbaijan reportedly agree ceasefire

Azerbaijan-Armenia tensions spiked late on Monday, with Yerevan announcing that Azerbaijani forces had launched an attack on its territory using artillery and drones; Baku, in turn, said the Armenian military had fired at the Azerbaijani positions on the joint border, leading to a clash. Both sides reported losses.

Armenia on Monday informed the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the UN Security Council about the situation on the border with Azerbaijan, according to the country's public television, Sputnik reported.

Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a 22-day war over the Karabakh region in the fall of 2020. It ended in a Russia-brokered peace deal.

MP/PR