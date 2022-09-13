  1. Politics
Azeri-Armenian clashes dangerous escalation: EU's Borrell

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table amid renewed confrontations.

"Last night’s armed confrontations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a dangerous escalation that needs to stop," High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said in a Twitter post.

“We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and return to the negotiation table. EU is in touch with both sides to contribute to de-escalation,” Borrell added in his post.

Dozens of Armenian and Azerbaijanian soldiers have reportedly been killed in renewed border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in the worst fighting seen since the hostile enemies were embroiled in a 2020 war over the disputed Karabakh region, media said on Tuesday.

