Raeisi, Pashinyan confer on military tension in S Caucasus

The official sources of Armenia announced that a phone call was held between the Iranian President and the Armenian Prime Minister following last night's military developments between the army of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia and Pashinyan provided the Iranian President with details of the recent clashes between the two countries.

According to the office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Raeisi in the phone call considered the new war in the South Caucasus unacceptable and said that Iran is carefully following the developments in the region.

The Iranian President emphasized that all regional disputes should be resolved peacefully and Iran's position regarding the territorial integrity of countries is clear.

He has also underlined that communication routes should not be endangered and should be under the sovereignty of countries.

Emphasizing that Tehran is ready to support the establishment of peace in the region, the Iranian President said that the security of Armenia is also important for Iran.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have reported new border clashes that left an unknown number of Azerbaijani troops dead.

Tensions flared overnight in the latest escalation of decades-old hostilities between the two countries in the south Caucasus over control of the disputed region. Each side blamed the other for the fighting.

The two countries agreed on a ceasefire early on Tuesday to halt a flare-up in hostilities over the Karabakh region, but it fell apart minutes later, Azerbaijani media said.

Conflict first broke out in the late 1980s, when both sides were under Soviet rule and Armenian forces captured swathes of territory near Karabakh, long recognized internationally as Azerbaijan’s territory. About 30,000 people died in the ensuing conflict.

Azerbaijan regained those territories in the 2020 fighting, which ended with a Russian-brokered truce and thousands of residents returning to homes from which they had fled. More than 6,500 people lost their lives in the six-week war.

The leaders of both countries have since met several times to hammer out a treaty intended to establish a lasting peace.

During EU-mediated talks in Brussels in May and April, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to “advance discussions” on a future peace treaty.

Pashinyan on Tuesday also held separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron on the latest clashes, according to the Armenian government.

