Iran’ Mirzazadeh wins silver at 2022 World Wrestling C'ship

He lost to Turkish wrestler Riza Kayaalp in the men's Greco-Roman 130kg.

Kayaalp collected his fifth world championship gold medal as he won gold in 120kg at 2011 Istanbul and three golds in 130kg at 2015 Las Vegas, 2017 Paris and 2019 Nur-Sultan.

Romanian Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu and Mantas Knystautas from Lithuania claimed the bronze medals in the weight category.

Iran wrapped up the competition with two silver medals and one bronze.

Mohammadreza Geraei in the 67kg seized a silver and Mohammadhadi Saravai also claimed a bronze in the 97kg.