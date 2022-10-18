Iran wins 2nd gold at U23 World Wrestling C'ships

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Iman Mohammadi at the weight category of 63 kg defeated a Georgian opponent to bag the second gold medal for his country in the U23 World Wrestling Championships underway in Spain's Pontevedra.

Pouya Dadmarz won the first gold medal for Iran yesterday, the first day of the competition after defeating all his opponents.

Both Mohammadi and Dadmarz are from a small town in the southwestern Iranian Province of Khuzistan called "Izeh".

Abolfazl Chobani at 87 kg from Iran lost to a Kazakh opponent in the quarterfinal to be eliminated from the championships without a medal.

The U23 World Wrestling Championships started on Monday, October 17 in Spain's Pontevedra and will wrap up on October 23.

