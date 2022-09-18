  1. Sports
Sep 18, 2022, 10:45 PM

Rahman Amouzad wins gold medal in 2022 Wrestling C’ship

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestler Rahman Amouzad defeated American opponent John Diakomihalis to win gold medal in the final match of weight of 65kg in 2022 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade of Serbia on Sunday evening.

Rahman Amouzad, in category weight of 65 kg, defeated his American opponent 13-8 in the final match of the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.

Yesterday, Amouzad defeated Jun Suk Yun from South Korea 8-1 in the first round of the competition and then he defeated Ismail Musukaev from Hungary 6-0.

In the semi-final match, Iranian freestyle wrestler Amouzad defeated Haji Aliyev from the Republic of Azerbaijan 9-2 and went to the final.

Last night, Kamran Ghassempour won the first gold medal in the caravan of Iranian wrestling team.

Iran became vice-champion in 2022 World Freestyle Wrestling Championships.

