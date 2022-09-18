Rahman Amouzad wins gold medal in 2022 Wrestling C’ship

Rahman Amouzad, in category weight of 65 kg, defeated his American opponent 13-8 in the final match of the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.

Yesterday, Amouzad defeated Jun Suk Yun from South Korea 8-1 in the first round of the competition and then he defeated Ismail Musukaev from Hungary 6-0.

In the semi-final match, Iranian freestyle wrestler Amouzad defeated Haji Aliyev from the Republic of Azerbaijan 9-2 and went to the final.

Last night, Kamran Ghassempour won the first gold medal in the caravan of Iranian wrestling team.

Iran became vice-champion in 2022 World Freestyle Wrestling Championships.

MA/