Jan 16, 2023, 6:00 PM

Iran's Isfahan to host Greco-Roman World Clubs Cup

Iran's Isfahan to host Greco-Roman World Clubs Cup

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian city of Isfahan was announced to host the 8th edition of the Greco-Roman Wrestling World Clubs Cup.

After the Sepahan wrestling club based in Isfahan won the 22nd edition of Iran's premier wrestling league, at the suggestion of the Iranian wrestling federation and the announcement of the Sepahan club's readiness, the eighth edition of the World Club Cup will be hosted by the Isfahani club.

A meeting was held on Monday with the participation of Alireza Dabir, the president of the federation, Hamid Yari, the head of the wrestling league organization, and the officials of the Isfahan Sepahan club to discuss the issue.

It was announced that the competition will be held between February 24-26 with the participation of 6 teams.

