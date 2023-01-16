Iran's Isfahan to host Greco-Roman World Clubs Cup

After the Sepahan wrestling club based in Isfahan won the 22nd edition of Iran's premier wrestling league, at the suggestion of the Iranian wrestling federation and the announcement of the Sepahan club's readiness, the eighth edition of the World Club Cup will be hosted by the Isfahani club.

A meeting was held on Monday with the participation of Alireza Dabir, the president of the federation, Hamid Yari, the head of the wrestling league organization, and the officials of the Isfahan Sepahan club to discuss the issue.

It was announced that the competition will be held between February 24-26 with the participation of 6 teams.

KI/ISN1401102617842