Sep 12, 2022, 10:30 PM

Iran’s Geraei wins silver in World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadreza Geraei claimed a silver medal in the 2022 World Wrestling Championships on Monday.

Geraei lost to 2019 world bronze medal winner Mate Nemes of Serbia 5-4.

He defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Amantur Ismailov 9-0 in Round of 16 and beat Korean wrestler Ryu Han-su 5-1 in quarterfinals.

The 2020 Olympic gold medal winner posted an unusual technical fall over Joni Khetsuriani from Georgia in the semifinals.

Geraei made the unusual choice of challenging a call in which he scored the points, but it paid off by giving him even more than he expected for an 8-0 technical fall.

It was Iran's first medal in the competition.

