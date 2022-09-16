Iran wins two silver at 2022 World Wrestling Championships

Hassan Yazdani lost to American wrestler David Taylor 7-1 in the final match of the 86kg in the 2022 World Wrestling Championships on Friday.

Yazdani scored the first with an activity clock violation in the first period. Taylor scored a single-leg takedown with 30 seconds remaining to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

Taylor scored a second takedown near the edge to take a 4-1 lead and picked up another on a step-out for a 5-1 lead.

The 2020 Olympics gold medal winner stayed poised and countered with a takedown near the edge for a 7-1 lead.

Slovakian wrestlers Boris Makojev and Kazakhstan’s Azamat Dauletbekov won the bronze medals.

Another Iranian wrestler Mohammad Nokhodi also lost to American wrestler Jordan Burroughs 4-2 in the final match of the 79kg on Friday.

It was Burroughs’s sixth gold medal in the world championships.

Burroughs, who won a gold medal in 20212 Olympic Games, plans to retire after the 2024 Olympics (whether or not he makes the team).

Kyrgyzstan’s Arsalan Budazhapov and Vasyl Mykhailov of Ukraine claimed the bronze medals.

The competition is being held in Belgrade, Serbia.

ZZ/TT