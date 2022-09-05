  1. Economy
Sep 5, 2022, 11:59 PM

Foreign trade of Mazandaran prov. hit over $1.4b

Foreign trade of Mazandaran prov. hit over $1.4b

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Foreign trade of Iran’s Mazandaran customs has reached one billion and 469 million dollars over the past year, a local official said.

The share of exports from the said trade volume was over 1 million and 343 thousand tons of commodities worth 288 million and 647 thousand dollars, an official with the Customs of Mazandaran province Asgar Niknafas said.

Dairy products, ice cream, cement, plastic materials, and kiwi are among the exported commodities, he added.  

The products have been exported to about 50 countries in the world, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Azerbaijan, UAE, and Turkey, the official underlined.

AMK/IRN8487529

News Code 191066
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191066/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News