Foreign trade of Mazandaran prov. hit over $1.4b

The share of exports from the said trade volume was over 1 million and 343 thousand tons of commodities worth 288 million and 647 thousand dollars, an official with the Customs of Mazandaran province Asgar Niknafas said.

Dairy products, ice cream, cement, plastic materials, and kiwi are among the exported commodities, he added.

The products have been exported to about 50 countries in the world, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Azerbaijan, UAE, and Turkey, the official underlined.

