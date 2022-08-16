Bolstering transit, transportation Iran's regional priorities

Mehdi Safari Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs made the remarks in a Conference entitled “Ministerial Transport Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries” in Turkmenbashi city of Turkmenistan on Tuesday evening.

Referring to the topic of the meeting on the second day of Conference entitled “Role of Corridors in Promoting Trade and Transportation” especially in landlocked developing countries, he expounded on the position and viewpoint of Islamic Republic of Iran as a developing transit country.

Strengthening that transit and communications routes in the region is of the priorities of Iran, he said that active and effective presence of Iran in regional and multilateral initiatives is solid evidence for promoting regional and extra-regional transportation.

Corridor is not only a means of transportation, rather, it is a means for expanding trade and bolstering national regional and global economy, Safari emphasized.

Out of 32 landlocked developing countries in the world, eight countries including Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan have bilateral and multilateral transit interactions with Iran, he added.

Ministerial Transport Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries is underway in Turkmenbashi city of Turkmenistan with the participation of representatives of more than 30 countries and also a great number of representatives from international organizations under the strict supervision of the United Nations, running on August 15-16, 2022.

