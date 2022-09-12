Iran to hold agriculture, food industries exhibition in UAE

Concurrent with organizing this exhibition, a conference on introducing investment, production and export opportunities of Iran's food and agriculture industries in the UAE will embark on introducing the existing capacities of the country in the food and agricultural sectors.

The food and beverage market of the UAE, with an annual capacity of $16 billion, is considered as one of the largest and most dynamic food consumption markets in the region which can be a good opportunity for the development of Iran's food and beverage export markets.

Currently, Iran accounts for nearly 3% of the UAE's food and beverage market, the rate of which can be significantly improved with proper planning.

MA/5587922