Iran's trade with Africa crosses $520 mn in 4 Months

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show Iran exported 864,027 tons of goods worth $495.51 million to the African continent during the period.

Iran’s main export destinations in Africa were South Africa with 255,101 tons worth $149.57 million, Nigeria with 129,437 tons worth $80.63 million and Mozambique with 82,462 tons worth $57.2 million.

