  1. Economy
Sep 13, 2022, 5:05 PM

Iran's trade with Africa crosses $520 mn in 4 Months

Iran's trade with Africa crosses $520 mn in 4 Months

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Trade between Iran and African countries stood at 890,287 tons worth $526.35 million during the first four months of the current fiscal year (March 21-July 22).

South Africa with 255,471 tons worth $152.94 million, Nigeria with 129,437 tons worth $80.63 million and Mozambique with 82,462 tons worth $57.195 million were Iran’s main trade partners during the period, Financial Tribune reported.

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show Iran exported 864,027 tons of goods worth $495.51 million to the African continent during the period.

Iran’s main export destinations in Africa were South Africa with 255,101 tons worth $149.57 million, Nigeria with 129,437 tons worth $80.63 million and Mozambique with 82,462 tons worth $57.2 million.

ZZ/

News Code 191390
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191390/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News