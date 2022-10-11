  1. Economy
Oct 11, 2022, 1:30 PM

Iran enhances gas exports to Iraq

Iran enhances gas exports to Iraq

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Director of Dispatching of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Mohammad Reza Joulai announced that Iran's gas exports to Iraq increased in the current year.

Joulai met and held talks with senior officials of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity in Isfahan province, Iran on Tuesday.

Joulai highlighted in this meeting that Iran and Iraq's relationship is strategic.

Referring to the negotiations at the meeting, he underlined that on an annual and seasonal basis, sessions with the Iraqi ministry of electricity officials are held around the gas export contract to this country, and technical and operational discussions of this process were also discussed.

AMK/5605987

News Code 192325
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192325/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News