Iran enhances gas exports to Iraq

Joulai met and held talks with senior officials of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity in Isfahan province, Iran on Tuesday.

Joulai highlighted in this meeting that Iran and Iraq's relationship is strategic.

Referring to the negotiations at the meeting, he underlined that on an annual and seasonal basis, sessions with the Iraqi ministry of electricity officials are held around the gas export contract to this country, and technical and operational discussions of this process were also discussed.

