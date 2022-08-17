Iran inks deal on creating international transport corridor

Iranian road minister Rostam Ghasemi who visited Turkmenistan and attended the Second meeting of the Coordinating Council in the city of Awaza.

The event took place 11 years after the signing of the agreement between the governments of Iran, Oman, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Later Kazakhstan, Qatar and India also joined the agreement afterward, while Pakistan's membership is currently in process.

Mammethan Chakyev the General Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, emphasized that Turkmenistan adopted 12 international transportation conventions and put the policy of extensive cooperation in the transportation sector on its agenda, which began with approving 4 resolutions in this field by the United Nations General Assembly.

The participants in the meeting discussed the ways of facilitating visa regulations for participants in international road transport and the removal of obstacles to the development of bilateral road transport and transit.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari held a meeting with Shahin Abdul Rahmanov the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet for Oil and Gas Affairs of Turkmenistan on the sidelines of the meetings.

During the meeting, it was stated that due to the successful experience of gas exchange from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iran, Tehran is officially ready to expand the transit of water fuel from Turkmenistan to neighboring countries.

The two sides also discussed the issue of Turkmenistan's access through Iran to the ports in south Iran such as Chabahar to Bandar Abbas which provides access to international water for Ashgabat.

