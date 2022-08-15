Iran, Turkmenistan stress expanding coop. in agri. field

The visiting Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi safari met and held talks with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources Annageldi Ýazmyradow in Ashgabat on Monday evening.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to expand mutual cooperation in the sectors of agriculture and environment.

While referring to the successful experience of construction of Iran-Turkmenistan Friendship “Doosti” Dam, Safari expressed Iranian companies’ readiness to supply technical know-how of seed breeding and breeding of modified trees.

In addition to expressing high economic capacities and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the deputy foreign minister emphasized the possibility of exporting agricultural equipment and machinery such as tractors as well as agricultural pesticides from Iran to Turkmenistan.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources, for his part, emphasized the need for taking advantage of trade opportunities and cooperation of the two countries in the fields of agriculture and environment.

