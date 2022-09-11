Iranian women win silver medal in Asian rowing competitions

The Asia Cup rowing competitions in 500 meters individual and double divisions were held at Azadi artificial lake in the west of Tehran with the participation of teams from Pakistan, India, Iraq A, Iraq B, Artemis Club, Iran Junior Club, Saipa Club, and Islamic Azad University all from Iran.

At the final of the 500-meter double rowing, two women from the Artemis team from the western province of Hamedan comprising Kimia Zarei and Maryam Omidparsa won the silver medal after registering 1:40:890 time.

The silver medal for the double by the Hamedani rowers came a day after yesterday, Maryam Karami, another rower from Hamadan in the 1,000-meter heavyweight rowing competition, which was attended by opponents from India, Iraq, Pakistan, and three teams from Iran won a silver medal after winning second place. Mahsa Javar from Iran came first in that contest.

Pakistan team with 13 athletes, India with 2 athletes, and Iraq with 8 athletes participated in the competition, while Iranian teams in the form of Artemis Clubs and Azad University participated in the women's category and Azad University, Saipa, and Iran Junior participated in the men's division.

Hamedan province has a hundred active rowers and they have won different medals in Asian competitions so far.

