Iranian rowers finish Asian competitions with 8 medals

The Iranian national rowing team participated in the 2022 Asian Rowing Championships with 13 athletes and 5 coaches.

At the end of the tournament, Iran's national team won 3 gold and 5 bronze medals.

Mahsa Javar (double sculls) and Nazanin Malaei (lightweight quadruple sculls and double sculls) were the two Iranian women who bagged the three gold medals in different categories.

Amir Hossein Mahmoudpour (single sculls), Shakiba Voghoufi (lightweight quadruple sculls), Maryam Omidi Parsa (lightweight quadruple sculls), Kimia Azareei (Lightweight quadruple sculls), Shirzad Ghaderi (double sculls), Zeinab Nourouzi (lightweight quadruple sculls), Hamid Reza Norouzi (double sculls), Abolfazl Sotuti and Amirreza Abdoli were the winners of f the five bronze medals for Iran in different men and women's divisions.

The competitions were held in Ban Chang, Thailand from December 30 to November 4 with the participation of 169 rowers in the adult division and 90 rowers in the young division from 18 different countries.

