Thanks to her accomplishments in promoting fair plays, Katayoun Ashraf has got the award.

Ashraf was nominated for the award for her success in the development of women's sailing sports with the 2017 Women's Sports Development project, elite selection, and training of teenagers and sailing coaches, holding the Asian Junior and Youth Championships, and officiating the 2019 and 2021 Slalom World Championships.

