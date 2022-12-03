  1. Sports
Iranian rowers win five medals at Asian championships

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Iranian rowers claimed five medals at the 2022 Asian Rowing Championships underway in Ban Chang, Thailand.

Iran’s Nazanin Malaei won a gold medal in the women’s single sculls. Yu Wen of China and Kazakhstan’s Svetlana Germanovich won silver and bronze, respectively.

In the women’s double sculls, Mahsa Javar and Nazanin Malaei claimed a gold, followed by China and Vietnam.

Shakiba Voghoufi, Kimia Zareei, Zeinab Norouzi and Maryam Omidi Parsa also bagged a bronze at the women’s lightweight quadruple sculls. Gold and Silver medals went to Vietnam and Thailand.

Amir Hossein Mahmoudpour won a bronze medal at the men’s single sculls. Chan Chi Fung of Hong Kong and Thailand’s Prem Nampratueng bagged a gold and a silver medal, respectively.

Hamidreza Rezvani and Shirzad Ghaderi also took a bronze at the men’s double sculls. Indonesia and India won gold and silver, respectively.

