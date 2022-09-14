FM Amir-Abdollahian, new Iran’s envoy to India meet

"Iraj Elahi", the newly-appointed ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to New Delhi before his departure to the place of mission, met with Hossein Amir-abdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and presented the work plan of his mission and was informed about the instructions of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs referred to the historical commonalities and ties and friendly relations between the two countries, and emphasized the use of the various capacities and potential of the two sides to develop their bilateral relations.

Elahi has previously served as the head of the Caucasus and strategic relations planning departments at the Iranian foreign ministry.

