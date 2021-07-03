  1. Sports
Jul 3, 2021, 3:41 PM

Doctors to decide about presence of Jahanfekrian at Olympics

Doctors to decide about presence of Jahanfekrian at Olympics

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Doctors are to decide about the presence of Parisa Jahanfekrian, the first female weightlifter of Iran, at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Jahanfekrian was awarded the quota place after Samoan Iuniarra Sipaia withdrew from the 87kg weight class, however, she has recently had surgery on her arm.

Therefore, doctors are required to decide about her presence in the international event.

Farzaneh Fasihi in women’s 100 meters and Soraya Aghaei in badminton had been awarded the Olympic quota places last week.

Jahanfekrian is the 11th Iranian woman in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Armina Sadeghian, Najmeh Khedmati, Fatemeh Karamzadeh and Hanieh Rostamian in shooting, Sara Bahmanyar and Hamideh Abbasali in karate, Nazanin Molaei in rowing, Nahid Kiani in taekwondo, Farzaneh Fasihi in athletic and Soraya Aghaei have previously secured their places at Tokyo 2020.

