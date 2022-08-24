US says it has carried out strike in Syria's Deir ez-Zur

The United States claimed that it carried out air strikes on Tuesday in Syria's Deir al-Zor against facilities used by forces affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

In a statement on Wednesday, the US military’s Central Command said the raids in Syria’s Deir Az Zor were ordered by Joe Biden.

"The president gave the direction for these strikes," said spokesman Army Colonel Joe Buccino.

The military's Central Command claimed in a statement that such strikes were aimed at protecting US forces from attack by Iran-backed forces.

Deir ez-Zur is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields.

The strikes came even as the United States aimed to respond to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union that would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former President Donald Trump abandoned and current President Joe Biden has sought to revive.

The American army has occupied areas in Syria under the pretext of military operations against ISIL and is actually training and supporting terrorists by establishing bases in this country.

