Israel unable to take measure against Iran: IRGC

"The Zionist regime is experiencing the worst security condition and is under intense pressure," Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif told reporters on Saturday.

He added that the Zionists have repeatedly claimed that security prevails across the 27,000 square kilometers of occupied Palestinian territories that they control.

"Their (Israelis) measures have no impact on the Islamic Republic at all because they are unable to confront Iran," the IRGC commander said.

The Israelis have repeatedly claimed that if joined, the armies of Arab countries are unable to defeat the regime’s army, Sharif said, adding, "However, we witnessed how Israel was defeated for the first time by [Lebanon's] Hezbollah [Resistance movement] in the 33-Day War."

"The Israelis are extremely vulnerable and live in fear all the time. They keep saying that they have the Iron Dome (missile system) or cyber (systems), and this exposes their weakness," he emphasized.

MNA/PR