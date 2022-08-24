Turkish attack on N Syria leaves 11killed, injured (+VIDEO)

Al-Mayadeen reported on Wednesday the Turkish drone attack on Tall Rifat in the northern Rif of Aleppo.

According to the report, two people were killed and nine others were injured and a lot of material damage was caused to the Tall Rifat market in the attack.

Syrian TV also announced that following the Turkish artillery attack on the village of Tal al-Laban in Hasakah, some material damage was caused to the area.

In recent days, the Turkish army has increased its attacks on Syrian border towns on the outskirts of Aleppo, Raqqa, and Hasakah.

AY/FNA14010602000779