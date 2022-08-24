Iran condemns US army attack on Syria

Kan'ani strongly condemned the US attack on Syria and called the aggression of the US army against the people and infrastructure of Syria a violation of the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of this country.

Describing the US army's new aggression in Syria as a terrorist action against popular groups and anti-occupation fighters, Kan'ani rejected any affiliation of the targeted people with Iran.

"The continued presence of US troops in parts of Syria is against international laws and violates the national sovereignty of this country and is considered an occupation, and on this basis, they should immediately leave Syria and stop looting the country's oil and grain wealth," he stressed.

Saying that the US is continuing occupation under the pretext of fighting against terrorism, Kan'ani emphasized that the admission of the US officials over forming ISIL by the United States has not yet been erased from the public opinion of the people of the region.

The United States claimed that it carried out air strikes on Tuesday in Syria's Deir al-Zor against facilities used by forces affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

MP/FNA14010602000851