US responded to Iran’s comments on EU proposed draft: Price

The US review of Iran’s comments has terminated and Biden administration on Wednesday has responded to Iran's comments through EU Coordinator, Ned Price stated.

A few minutes ago, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani announced that Iran has received response of the US government to the comments of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve the remaining issues in talks on the sanctions removal through EU Coordinator.

The US State Department spokesman went on to say that accurate review of the American side has started and Islamic Republic of Iran will announce its comments to the EU Coordinator after completing its reviews.

The new round of talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Thursday August 04 after a five-month hiatus. These negotiations continued for four days and ended on Monday August 08 with returning the participating delegations to their capitals.

After the termination of the new round of negotiations, the US and European Union officials claimed that a "final text" has been presented to all parties that cannot be changed and must either be accepted or failure of the negotiations should be announced. This claim was denied by an Iranian Foreign Ministry official, announcing that given the continuation of discussions on several important remaining issues, “We are not yet at a stage where we can talk about the finalization of the text of the agreement in Vienna."

MA/PR/FNA14010602001122