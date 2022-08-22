Ukrainian special services behind murder of Daria Dugina

"It has been established that the crime was prepared and committed by the Ukrainian special services. The perpetrator is Natalya Pavlovna Volk, a citizen of Ukraine born in 1979, who arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022, together with her daughter...," the domestic security agency said in a statement Monday.

Volk was said to have rented an apartment in the same building where Dugina lived to obtain information about her lifestyle. The perpetrator was said to have used a Mini Cooper, with the vehicle entering Russia with Donetsk People's Republic plates, using Republic of Kazakhstan plates while inside Russia, and Ukrainian plates when returning to Ukraine, Sputnik reported.

"On the day of the murder, Vovk and [her 12-year-old daughter] attended the 'Tradition' literary and music festival, where Dugina was present as an honored guest," the FSB said. "After carrying out the controlled explosion of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado which Dugina was driving, Vovk and her daughter left [Russia] through Pskov region into Estonia," the agency added.

The security service said it has transferred its information to the Investigative Committee.

The 29-year-old journalist and daughter of famed Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin was killed instantly Saturday night on a highway outside Moscow after a car bomb attached to the SUV she was driving detonated.

