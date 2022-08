"Head of the military-civilian administration of the Mikhailovka township Ivan Sushko was killed in a car blast today. An explosive device had been placed under his car seat," member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov wrote on Telegram, TASS reported.

According to Rogov, Sushko suffered critical injuries in the blast and died in the hospital.

