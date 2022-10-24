  1. World
Oct 24, 2022

Russia security forces thwart terrorist attack in Pyatigorsk

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Supporters of the ISIL terrorist group were detained in the Russian city of Pyatigorsk for plotting an explosion in the city police department, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

A terrorist attack was thwarted on the territory of the Stavropol region ... The criminal activity of a clandestine cell of supporters of the international terrorist organization ISIL was exposed and suppressed in Pyatigorsk, the FSB said in a statement.

The group included citizens of the Central Asian republics who planned to blow up the city police department, the statement said, adding that the detainees confessed.
Bomb components, including striking elements, assembly diagrams, and symbols of ISIL were seized during searches.

