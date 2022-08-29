Ukrainian cohort involved in Dugina murder plot identified

"It has been established that Dugina's murder was devised by a member of a Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist group, who worked together with Vovk in Moscow. That is Ukrainian citizen Bogdan Petrovich Tsyganenko, born in 1978, who arrived in Russia in transit through Estonia on July 30, 2022, and left Russian territory the day before Dugina’s car exploded," Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Monday.

According to the FSB, Tsyganenko provided Vovk with fake car license plates and documents in the name of a bona-fide citizen of Kazakhstan, Yulia Zaiko. In addition, together with Vovk, he assembled an improvised explosive device in a rented garage in southwestern Moscow.

Law enforcement officials told TASS that Tsyganenko would be put on the wanted list.

"Ukrainian citizen Bogdan Petrovich Tsyganenko, born in 1978, suspected of plotting Dugina’s murder, will be put on the wanted list," the source said.

The FSB reported that they are still identifying individuals involved in the murder of Darya Dugina organized by the Ukrainian special services. "A study of the video surveillance cameras revealed that the perpetrator of the crime, Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk, personally monitored Dugina in the parking lot for guests of the Tradition festival," the FSB stressed. Convinced that Dugina had left the festival, Vovk followed her in a Mini Cooper and detonated an improvised explosive device. Then she left for Estonia.

Dugina was killed on August 20 when her car was blown up in the Moscow Region’s Odintsovsky district. On August 22, the Russian Federal Security Service's Public Relations Center told TASS that her murder had been solved. According to the agency, it was carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services, and the perpetrator is a Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk.

