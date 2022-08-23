Putin dubs murder of Daria Dugina vile, cruel

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to the parents of journalist Darya Dugina, who was killed in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow late Saturday.

"Please accept my sincere condolences and words of support in connection with the grave, irreparable loss that has befallen you," Putin said in a telegram, Anadolu reported.

The Russian president dubbed the crime as "vile, cruel" while describing Darya Dugina as "a bright, talented person with a real Russian heart."

"The memory of Darya Dugina will forever be preserved by relatives and friends, her like-minded people and associates," Putin said, wishing her parents strength and courage.

Later Putin signed a decree, honoring Dugina with the Order of Courage, "for the courage and dedication she showed while performing her professional duty."

Dugina, 29, was the daughter of Russian sociologist and philosopher Aleksandr Dugin.

Dugin was included in the list of "100 Global Thinkers of the Modern World" by Foreign Policy magazine in 2014. He is also on the US and EU sanctions lists because of his open support to Putin's policy.

