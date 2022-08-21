Moscow reacts to Daria Dugina's suspicious death

"If the Ukrainian trace is confirmed - and this theory was voiced by the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin - it should be checked by competent authorities, then we need to talk about the policy of state terrorism implemented by the Kyiv regime," Zakharova wrote on Telegram, Sputnik reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case of murder after Daria Dugina, the 29-year-old daughter of Russian political philosopher and analyst Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car accident in the Moscow region on Saturday night.

According to investigators, an explosive device was planted under the bottom of a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle Daria was driving. The car was traveling at full speed when it exploded in the Odintsovsky District in the Moscow region at about 21:00 local time (18:00 GMT) on Saturday.

At present, investigators are inspecting the scene of the accident. The burnt car, which was subsequently removed to specialized parking, has been examined by an explosives specialist. Investigators have seized a video recording from the car and the security services were ordered to identify those involved and witnesses.

In addition, expert examinations are being undertaken, including biological, genetic, physical, chemical and explosive forensic examinations.

