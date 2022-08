Qatar's Al Jazeera network reported on its Twitter account, quoting Afghan sources, the explosion in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the center of Balkh province.

Local sources in Mazar-i-Sharif reported that six people were injured.

Last week, Afghanistan also witnessed a deadly explosion in Kabul, where 20 worshipers were martyred as a result of an explosion in a mosque in this city.

ZZ/5571777