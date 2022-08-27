Russian forces destroy large HIMARS ammo depot

"A large depot with ammunition for US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and American M777 howitzers was destroyed in a strike with ground-based high-precision weapons," Konashenkov said, TASS reported.

On August 21st, Russia's defense ministry said that sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for US-made HIMARS rocket systems and other Western-made anti-aircraft systems in Odesa.

The ministry also added that it had destroyed two M777 Howitzers in combat positions in the Kherson region, and a fuel depot in the Zaporizhzhia region that it said was storing more than 100 tonnes of diesel fuel, US News reported.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years." Following this, the US and its allies announced the introduction of sweeping sanctions against Russia and stepped up arms deliveries to Kyiv.

MP/PR